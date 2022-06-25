Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can’t reach an agreement

There is no agreement between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Weeks after the jury’s decision in the defamation trial between the two was known, the two parties involved have failed to reach an agreement. The price at stake was to lower the amount Heard would have to pay Depp for damaging his reputation. The actress announced this Friday that she will appeal the judgment of the trial.

Far from going out, the media buzz that surrounds both interpreters keeps their flame alive. It all started with Depp’s complaint, where he claimed that her ex-partner, Amber Heard, damaged her reputation after publishing an opinion article in the Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. He didn’t mention the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean in it, but everyone pointed to him as the protagonist of the story.



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in a file image from 2015 AFP

The rest, we already know. A media trial confronted both in court and has slipped, without a doubt, into one of the most followed trials in Hollywood history. After weeks of reproaches and accusations, the jury determined earlier this month that Heard must pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 million as a fine. However, Fairfax County, Virginia, Judge Penney Azcarate lowered the latter amount to $350,000. The conviction also rules that Johnny Depp must pay Heard $2 million to compensate for damages.

As published by Daily Mail, the judge has made the verdict official in the court record after a brief hearing in the Fairfax County Court. In this session none of the prestigious interpreters were present. After no agreement is reached, the appeal process is expected to be lengthy and costly, and in fact, both parties will have a 30-day process to file a notice of appeal. As reported Los Angeles Timesthe actress would have already notified her intention to appeal this amount of money.



Amber Heard on trial TOM BRENNER / Reuters

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, a pardon is not requested if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right,” a Heard spokesman detailed to the aforementioned medium. Heard has already pointed out on several occasions that he does not have the money to pay that millionaire compensation. According to her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, the actress “has excellent reasons to do it -not pay-, there is a lot of evidence that was not admitted”, Bredehoft assured in an interview in the NBC.



Johnny Depp during the trial JIM WATSON / AFP

One of Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew, testified in an interview on the show good morning america, that the actor might be willing to waive millions of dollars in damages if Amber Heard agreed not to appeal the decision. The latter seems to be further away than ever. Meanwhile, the tension between the two seems to be far from settled.

