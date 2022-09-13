Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Secrets Revealed After Trial Documents Leak

Over the weekend, archived documents from the trial were leaked after the defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard and various secrets of both artists are revealed, from an alleged erectile dysfunction of Depp, to the loss of millions by heard.

Thousands of pages used as documentation during the trial were published online and have been verified by media such as the newspaper new york postreveal various secrets of both celebrities, since there are arguments from the lawyers of both parties and even text messages.

The documentation ensures that the actor currently suffers from erectile dysfunction, while Heard’s lawyers argued in the documentation that this alleged erectile dysfunction may have contributed to the actor’s violent behavior against his ex-wife.

“Although Mr. Depp would prefer not to disclose his erectile dysfunction status, it is absolutely relevant to the sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the documents allege.

Heard’s lawyers also claimed that Johnny Depp’s sexual problems would make it “more likely” that he would become “angry or agitated” in encounters with his ex-wife.

In addition, the documentation details Heard’s opposition to a series of motions filed by Depp’s lawyers, including one to exclude his medical records from the trial and others asking to present potentially damaging information about the actress.

Also included in the documentation are text messages between the actor and Marilyn Manson about his team’s apparent attempt to bring up his ex-wife’s “brief stint as an exotic dancer” at trial.

Also, according to the documents, the actress suffered financial losses of about $ 50 million dollars due to allegedly defamatory statements made by Depp against her. According to Heard’s lawyers, the losses occurred over a period of between three and five years, published The Post.

His legal team argued that Heard had a status in Hollywood similar to that of Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Ana de Armas and Chris Pine, a situation that changed once the problems with Johnny Depp began.

Also, Heard apparently refused to receive “tens of millions of dollars” that Depp had earned from the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which was filmed during the marriage, thus entitling the actress to receive half. of the incomes.

The high profile defamation trial ended on June 1, when the jury sentenced Heard to pay some $10.35 million in damages to Depp, after ruling that she defamed him when he wrote an opinion piece in Washington Post in 2018.