Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Los Angeles apartment is up for sale

Photo of James James22 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

The Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard ended their relationship in the least expected way, including the trial that was ruled in favor of the American actor. For this reason, they decided to put their luxurious Los Angeles apartment up for sale, where they spent a large part of their relationship.

They lived there between 2015 and 2016, at which time they were formally married and in which, according to the renowned actor, they had one of the incidents that culminated in their bond.

