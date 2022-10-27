Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Los Angeles apartment is up for sale

The Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard ended their relationship in the least expected way, including the trial that was ruled in favor of the American actor. For this reason, they decided to put their luxurious Los Angeles apartment up for sale, where they spent a large part of their relationship.

They lived there between 2015 and 2016, at which time they were formally married and in which, according to the renowned actor, they had one of the incidents that culminated in their bond.

The department It has been on sale since June and is valued at almost 2 million dollars. It is one of the five units that the actor has in the building, and is now in the hands of real estate agent Douglas Elliman, which handles the entire transaction.

Additionally, the penthouse is located in the historic art deco Eastern Columbia building, which dates back to the 1930s, has 13 stories and was designed by renowned architect Claud Beelman.

What was the famous episode that occurred in the apartment?

Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp they separated after the “staircase episode”, a situation that came to light in the trial and that was decisive in ending their relationship. It was even known that it was one of their terminal fights and therefore it contains many emotional memories that they now want to leave behind.

To know a little more about the structure of the department, it is a triplex that has a bedroom, a bathroom and an open ground floor where the dining room, kitchen and living room are located. It is a very luxurious apartment of 542 square meters that has a loft-type distribution, it also has a factory-style decoration and stainless steel furniture.

On the other hand, it has a wooden floor covered by two large cotton rugs and large windows to allow more natural light to enter. Another detail is that the bathroom is covered in marble.

Its fabulous location in the middle of Broadway increases its price since it is in the center of important theaters, restaurants and other entertainment venues such as haute couture design stores. It also has 24-hour concierge services and common spa, solarium and gym areas.

The luxurious apartment where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived is for sale.

Something you won’t believe… On the roof it has a salt water pool and a zen garden!

The site was reportedly completely refurbished for sale with top-quality artifacts and furniture, and the magazine People stated that the actor Pirates of the Caribbean He put the other units that were in the same building up for sale, before the divorce, for an approximate sum of 12.78 million dollars.

what do you think about this information? Tell us!