Amber Heard and the annoyance it caused in the jury of her trial against Johnny Depp

“The crying, the facial expressions he had, the fact that he was staring at us. All of this made us very uncomfortable,” said the person, whose identity was not disclosed, in a conversation with the program good morning america.

“He would answer a question and start crying. And two seconds later he would turn cold as ice… Some of us thought it was crocodile tears,” he said in the morning on ABC.

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Defamation Trial Continues
The jury was not convinced by the tears of Amber Heard.

The judge Penney Azcarate ruled that the names of the seven members of the jury, five men and two women, should be kept in the strictest secrecy even when the process had already concluded, all in order to protect them from the heated debates and parallel trials that continue to populate the networks social.

However, the one who was encouraged to talk to television did not hesitate to “add more fuel to the fire” of that image crisis that he is experiencing Amberassuring that the general feeling in the panel was skepticism about his allegations.

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Defamation Trial Continues
The actress lost some of her credibility during the trial.

