Amber Heard and the cliché of the crazy ex

CHRONICLE – I’m not sure we have the perspective necessary to understand the conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The Caribbean pirate is suing his ex for defamation, but according to some of the actor’s defenders and the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, it’s more like his own trial. And when I say we lack perspective, what I really mean is that it seems to comfort far too many people to think that Amber Heard is the crazy ex and that Depp is just a victim in this story.

I know, she has her faults, violence against men exists, and, ultimately, their story does not interest me. I would rather dwell on the figure of the mad ex and the media treatment reserved for her. I’m disappointed with us. I thought that we had evolved in the light of all these times when women were presented to us by the media as unbalanced losing their means in the face of failure in love. That we blamed ourselves for having taken for Justin Timberlake when he sang to us Cry Me a River, making Britney Spears look like the real villain. I thought we learned our lesson when Jian Ghomeshi tried to explain his dismissal from the CBC with rumors started by a “grievous ex.” I thought the media treatment of Monica Lewinsky, crucified in a sex scandal of which she was in fact the victim, would make us think. And yet, we jump on this comforting narrative of the crazy ex with the enthusiasm of a child in front of a Christmas movie.

The myth of the crazy ex is tenacious because it is based on already well-established misogynistic stereotypes: women are less in control of their emotions, more emotionally dependent, more fragile. These stereotypes even cross over to psychology, where it is recognized that sexist biases tend to lead to an overdiagnosis of certain personality disorders, in particular borderline personality disorder, which has been associated with Amber Heard.

The crazy ex is above all a very convenient figure, because it allows certain people to relieve themselves of responsibility while minimizing the sometimes legitimate emotional needs of their ex-partners. She is the reason for all their misfortunes. She wants at all costs to prevent them from flourishing in a life without her. She tries to extort money from them and threatens to tarnish their reputations or, worse, to falsely accuse them of rape if they don’t bend to her whims.

It is Medea who kills the new flame of her great love out of sheer madness. It’s Lyne the not fine. It’s Amy in Gone Girl. The crazy ex is everywhere in popular culture, so much so that when a woman’s attitude seems a little out of step with reality, we easily subscribe to the idea that her behavior is justified by this typically feminine craziness.

If at least the idea that an ex has a mental health problem allowed us to better understand with all the empathy that we need the feelings and challenges that inhabit her, but in fact, no. The crazy ex isn’t as crazy as she is calculating, cold, manipulative and ready to do anything to get her way. Crazy in that sense.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s story is disturbing for all sorts of reasons. We don’t know who is wrong, who is right, who is the real victim in all of this. But if there is one thing we could refrain from, it is to give in to the temptation to take all the elements we have out of context to paint such a caricatural portrait of female distress.