Amber Heard and the decision she made after losing her trial against Johnny Depp | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEK

Although the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the topic is still giving something to talk about. After the final decision of the jury was known, the two parties involved have not been able to reach an agreement on lowering the amount that the Aquaman actress will have to pay to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

On June 1, the jury of the court of Fairfaix (Virginia, United States) declared Amber Heard responsible for defaming Johnny Depp in the opinion column that she published in The Washington Post in 2018. That is why it was determined that she must pay the actor 10 million for damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the amount was lowered to 350,000 dollars.

On Friday, June 24, according to the Los Angeles Times, the lawyers for both parties met again in the Fairfax court, in Virginia, to reach an agreement that would reduce the amount to be paid by the actress, but they did not succeed and after a meeting with Judge Penney Azcarate, in charge of the case, Amber Heard has decided to appeal the sentence. Here the details.

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017 (Photo: AFP)

THE DECISION AMBER HEARD MADE AFTER THE TRIAL HE LOST AGAINST JOHNNY DEPP

Amber Heard decided to appeal the judgment of the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. As published by the Daily Mail, the judge in the case has made the verdict official in the court record after a brief hearing in the Fairfax County Court.

In this session none of the famous actors were present. After no agreement is reached, the appeal process is expected to be long and costly, and both parties will have a 30-day process to file a notice of appeal.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, actress Amber Heard would have already notified her intention to appeal this amount of money.

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right, ”a spokesman for Heard has detailed to the aforementioned medium.

Heard has already pointed out on several occasions that he does not have the money to pay that millionaire compensation. According to her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, the actress “she has excellent reasons to do it -not pay-, there is a lot of evidence that was not admitted,” she assured NBC.

It should be noted that Benjamin Chew, one of Depp’s lawyers, stated in an interview on Good Morning America that the actor might be willing to waive millions of dollars in damages if Amber Heard agreed not to appeal the decision.

However, the latter seems to be impossible to happen. Meanwhile, the tension between the two celebrities seems to be far from settled.