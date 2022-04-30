Amber Heard and the donation that has not been fully delivered

Despite the fact that this Friday there was no session in the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard (and the respective counterclaim of the actress), the testimonies that have been heard day by day continue to resonate in the headlines. The issue of money remains a cornerstone in court, in which all kinds of evidence have been presented that try to support the theories of each of the protagonists of the confrontation. In a case in which new details emerge every day, this Thursday, the Chief Operating Officer of the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), a civil rights organization, to which Heard had promised to deliver 3.5 million dollars, was called to the stand. , product of his divorce agreement with Depp. It must be remembered that at that time, it was said that the actress’s donations refuted the fact that her marriage and subsequent separation were motivated by money, but in this testimony it was revealed that Amber only donated 1.3 million dollars, of which which, half came from the bag of Elon Musk, with whom he had a relationship after his divorce.

In 2016, when her divorce was finalized, Amber disclosed that she would split the $7 million she received in the settlement between the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. But, Terence Dougherty, Chief Operating Officer of the first organization, explained in his testimony that Heard directly contributed $350,000 to this amount, that $100,000 came from Depp and another $350,000 came through an investment fund. The figure that has drawn attention is the $500,000 that came from Vanguard, a fund that, according to the Chief Operating Officer, he believes “is a fund created by Elon Musk.” He also explained that according to the emails with Musk, the organization thought that it would receive the amount promised in a period of 10 years, and that Heard’s last contribution was given in 2018 (the one of 350,000 dollars), but that since then they have not had another contribution.

Given this, the richest man in the world has not spoken and it has also been announced that, although he was on Heard’s witness list, neither he nor James Franco will testify in court. Although initially it had been established that both would give their testimony remotely as part of Amber’s witness list, according to The Independent this will not happen.

This is not the first time Musk has been named in the trial. Prior to this, testimony from Johnny’s former manager Christian Carino had established Amber and Elon’s relationship, although according to emails read into evidence, he ‘never loved him’.

What status is the donation in?

Regarding the promised donation, on previous occasions, the actress’s lawyers have said in the trial that she has every intention of delivering it, but for now she needs the money to pay her legal team. The ACLU Chief Operating Officer was questioned by Johnny’s attorneys about whether they had sought out Amber to continue receiving this money: “We approached Ms. Heard starting in 2019 for her next installment of her donation and learned that she was having financial difficulties,” he explained.

Within his statement, the representative of the organization also shared how the statement announcing the donation was carefully drafted and was intended to be released to coincide with the release of the Aquaman film, in which Heard appears, to capitalize the attention it would receive.

