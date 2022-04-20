Amber Heard and the Mexican actor Valentino Lanus were boyfriends: the story of their little-known romance | Famous
Because of the process, Internet users remembered Amber Heard’s relationship with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanús, who in the 2000s positioned himself as one of the most beloved celebrities by the public thanks to his talent, gallantry and charisma.
Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard were boyfriends
Before becoming the famous Mera from ‘Aquaman’, Heard had a brief courtship with Lanús when he was 31 years old and she was 20, between the end of 2005 and the beginning of 2006.
Although the couple kept their relationship away from the spotlight and that is why there are few photos of them together, some media claim that they met through a mutual friend.
At that time, Lanús was at the height of his career, because he had already starred in successful soap operas such as ‘Alborada’, ‘The game of life’, ‘Amar vez’ and ‘Primer amor, a mil per hora’ ‘.
For her part, Amber Heard began her career in Hollywood with productions such as ‘Friday Night Lights’, ‘The Mountain’ and ‘The OC’, in which she shared the screen with celebrities such as Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Olivia Wilde, Chris Carmack and Chris Pratt.
In the seventh art, Heard also began to reap success with tapes like ‘All the Boy Love Mandy Lane’ and ‘Alpha Dog’, where he boasted credits with Justin Timberlake, Ben Foster and Emile Hirsch.
Finally, after 10 months of relationship, the stars separated and continued their paths in the world of entertainment.
What is Valentino Lanús currently doing?
Alejandro Castillo was the last character that Valentino played on the small screen, this in the soap opera ‘Nada personal’. After moving away from acting, in 2017 he dedicated himself to traveling, practicing yoga and becoming a spiritual guide, a taste that he shares with his daughter, whom he shows from time to time through social networks.
Before moving away from public life and getting closely involved with nature, Valentino Lanús became the father of little María Magdalena, who was born in 2016 as a result of his relationship with María; however, little is known about the little girl’s mother.
Tell us, did you remember the relationship that existed between Amber Heard and the Mexican actor Valentino Lanús?