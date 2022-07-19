Amber Heard and those who supported her suffered one of the biggest cases of cyberbullying, according to a study

A study recently published by Bot Sentinel, a portal dedicated to analyzing possible cases of misinformation and harassment on the Internet, indicates that both Amber Heard and those who showed their support for the actress publicly on social networks have suffered “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and blatant abuse of a group of Twitter accounts ever seen” following the media trial for defamation against Johnny Depp. After analyzing more than 14,000 tweets with the hashtags #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardIsALiar or one of the versions maliciously written to increase the number of trending topics, they have reached several conclusions that involve trolls, false accounts and selective harassment of women.

The study points out that 24% of accounts tweeting using those hashtags had been created in the last seven months, when the average number of fake accounts or bots that tend to occupy trending topics is 8.6%. They have also discovered that, of all the audited accounts, 627 only wrote about Amber Heard and her fans, and always in a negative way. Trolls seeking to amplify the message against Heard used tactics such as copy and paste or “hashtag spamming” to give the impression that public opinion was overwhelmingly on their side and thus silence any conversation in favor of the ‘Aquaman’ actress.

Things get pretty murky when they focus on tweets in support of Amber Heard. In addition to responding to every pro-Amber Heard tweet with a slew of negative responses, most of those responses used “vulgar and threatening language”. But they point to one of the most disgusting cases of harassment they encountered, addressed to a woman who defended the actress and who was attacked by trolls by creating a fake Twitter account with the image of the woman’s deceased son, and subsequently harassed more members of his family. Several of the users who wrote in support of Heard also received death threats against themselves and family members, including minors.

twitter did nothing

In its conclusions, Bot Sentinel points out that Twitter “It did not do enough to mitigate the manipulation of the platform and did very little to stop the abuse and targeted harassment”, and they continue to do nothing despite the fact that this harassment continues weeks after the trial has concluded. The website adds that Amber Heard’s team hired them in 2020 to analyze whether the messages against her on social networks were from real people or fake accounts. The professional relationship between Heard and the portal ended that year, once they sent their analysis, and this new report is completely unrelated to Amber Heard or Johnny Depp. It was the Bot Sentinel team itself who wanted to analyze the impact of the trial on Twitter.