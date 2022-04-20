Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús: romance

Amber Heard during the trial between her and Johnny Depp. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard each day delivers new revelations. By its own incidence or by extension, but the ex-partner’s media commotion leaves no loose ends. Thus, the networks have dusted off the actress’s romance with a Mexican heartthrob, Valentino Lanús, 16 years ago. There is no doubt that living contexts are capable of bringing old stories that seemed buried to the present day.

And it is that when talking about famous couples it is rare that you can think of such an equation. Not only because Lanús made most of his career in home productions, but also because of the age that separated them both at the time of relating: 11 years to be exact. During the trial, Depp’s lawyers have argued that the actress was unfaithful to him with some famous names such as tycoon Elon Musk and fellow actor James Franco, but Twitter users rescued the images of a little-remembered romance that took place between 2005 and 2006.

With these types of names in the inkwell, the memory of Amber’s relationship with Valentino has surreal overtones, but the truth is that it happened and that, seen in retrospect, it was not exactly a fleeting love: their relationship lasted approximately 10 months, and It is said that it was she who would have ended the courtship to focus on her artistic career.

The story goes back to 2006, when both artists met thanks to a mutual friend. At that time, Heard was beginning her career on the big screen and had participated in films such as friday night lights, Drop Dead Sexy Y North Country. For his part, the Mexican was one of the most recognizable faces in telenovela productions such as Dawn Y Love without limits.

Neither of the two involved wanted the relationship to be public, but it was impossible for them to escape the camera flashes, and they appeared together at various events in Mexico and the United States.

Lanús during a ceremony in his time as an actor. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Currently, Valentino Lanús is retired from the world of acting, and has decided to embark on the path of yoga and meditation. Through his social networks, the exactor shows some of his routines and shares with his followers this facet of his life that, apparently, will be permanent, thus leaving in the past the era in which his name stood out as one of the most valued for the productions of the national small screen.

As for Amber Heard, there is no doubt that she is experiencing the most tense moment of her personal life, which invariably ends up affecting her professional life. The actress was brought to trial by her ex-partner, Johnny Depp, due to an article she published in the Washington Post in which he accused him of exercising domestic violence against him. Depp sued her for defamation. The conflict still does not have an outcome, and seen what has been seen, it will still deliver more episodes of drama and scandal for a good while longer.

