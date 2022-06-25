Amber Heard announced that she will appeal the sentence of her libel trial against Johnny Depp

The actress presented more evidence to the media, which, according to her, would have helped to tilt the judicial decision in her favor

Amber Heard announced this Friday that will appeal the sentence of his defamation trial after the popular jury ruled on June 1 that it should compensate the actor Johnny with 15 million dollars (14 million euros) in compensatory and punitive damages.

After a meeting between the legal teams of Heard and Depp this Friday in a court in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia –in the east of the country–, and After a meeting with Judge Penney Azcarate, the actress announced her intention to appeal the result of the trialAs reported ‘Los Angeles Times‘.

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right, ”said a spokesman for Heard in statements collected by the aforementioned media.

The meeting has taken place just a few weeks after the controversial televised trial concluded on June 1. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, eventually reduced to just over $10 million under the Virginia legal limit, and Heard $2 million.

According to the newspaperDeadline Hollywood‘, Azcarate communicated to Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, that the actress will have to pay a bond of 8.35 million dollars and six percent annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally. Likewise, Bredehoft detailed that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentence, which calls into question the affordability of a possible appeal.

Heard has continued to defend his case after the sentence of June 1. In his first post-trial interview on the network show NBC ‘Dateline’, the actress presented more evidence, including a folder with notes from her therapist that, according to her, would have helped to tilt the judicial decision in her favor, according to the agency DPA.

Heard also detailed that “absolutely” he will continue to maintain his testimony in court until his “last day.”

OFFICIAL CONDEMNATION

The judge of the defamation trial between celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made the jury award official this Friday, with a written order for Amber Heard to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation.

The sentence is due to a 2018 opinion column in which she describes herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered a sentencing order into the court record after a brief hearing in the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

In addition, he ordered Depp to pay Heard 2 million dollarsthe jury award for Heard’s counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

