Amber Heard announces the return of Mera with a shot from the set [FOTO]

Princess Mera he’s about to come back. And his interpreter announces it, Amber Heard, who in the last few hours shared a shot taken near the set of Aquaman 2, home cinecomic A.D of which he will again be the protagonist alongside his colleague Jason Momoa.

The photo immortalizes the actress in a moment of relaxation, among the various vans of the production, which sees her busy reading the novel Surface Detail by the sci-fi author Iain M. Banks. To accompany the image, a caption and a hashtag announcing the start of filming, to which are also added the tags to the official pages of Momoa and Aquaman.

FIND IT AT THIS LINK

Although it shows us Amber Heard far from the set and therefore without her costume, the shot still reveals that the actress has already proceeded to dye her hair red again, a sign that the shooting for her will start shortly, despite the numerous controversy on the web.

Loading... Advertisements

In recent times, the interpreter has in fact been the subject of several petitions and protests by fans of Johnny Depp, which for months have been clamoring for the Warner Bros. not to include Mera in the sequel and to fire her interpreter. In short, a treatment similar to that reserved for the star of Fantastic Beasts, excluded from the third installment of the franchise after the court defeat against The Sun.

However, it seems that the major is not willing to make drastic decisions for Aquaman 2, at least until the end of the defamation trial filed by Depp against Amber Heard, recently postponed to April 2022 due to Covid.

Photo: MovieStills

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED