Amber Heard announces the return to Aquaman 2 with a photo

Earlier this year, Amber won a court battle alongside a British publication against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Since then, Amber has been trying to continue her acting career. The star, who turns 35 today, was last seen on screen in HBO’s highly anticipated Justice League by Zack Snyder. And back in Aquamen 2, to announce it the same actress with a photo taken during filming. The photo immortalizes the 34-year-old star in a moment of relaxation.

What were the latest Amber Heard films?

Amber appeared in the final moments of the film during Batman’s “Knightmare” viewing, where she wielded Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) trident and swore to kill Superman for killing her husband. Prior to her new scenes in ZSJL, Amber’s biggest appearance was in Aquaman’s solo film in 2018, where she played Princess Mera. The star’s latest Instagram post was a throwback when she was shooting the DC Comics movie that year.

Confirmation of his appearance in Aquaman2

Amber revealed in 2018: “I love Jason, we had so much fun together… [ma] is allergic to being ignored! And I’m a book worm, I love to read, so whenever there’s a break on set I love to read. “[Jason] he learned quickly [che avrebbe avuto un libro a portata di mano], so he adopted this method of tearing up the pages of my book, so I paid attention to him and it would drive me crazy because ”I would have left 30 pages and they would have disappeared! He referred to this by subtitling his new Instagram post: “Before Aquaman took the last few pages of this book.” He then added the hashtag: “# gettingakindleforaquaman2”, apparently confirming his appearance in the sequel.

Aquamen exit 2

Amber Heard’s future in the Aquaman series has been a bit shaky in recent months. The actor was struck by rumors that she would be fired from the film following her court battle with Johnny, however, it was later rumored that they were false. Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022, so production and filming are expected to begin within the next six months. Meanwhile, further rumors have suggested that Amber will be doing a new movie on her own.