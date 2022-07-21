Amber Heard appeals the ruling that pitted her against Johnny Depp

This Thursday, in Fairfax County, Virginia, actress Amber Heard will officially rule the verdict in her defamation case against Johnny Depp, and who orders him to pay 10.3 million dollars to her ex-husband.

On the occasion, the jury also ruled that the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean he had to pay Amber $2 million, so she effectively owes him $8.3 million in damages.

Previously, Heard also filed a motion requesting a new trial, because one of the jurors in the case did not correspond to the person summoned to attend, since he appeared instead of his father. However, that request was rejected.

A spokesperson for the actress told TMZ: “We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and equitable verdict under the First Amendment. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict. While we realize that today’s presentation will light Twitter fires, there are steps we must take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

On Johnny Depp’s side, his representative told TMZ: “The jury heard extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”.