Amber Heard asked her friends for money to pay Johnny Depp, they would have refused

After the controversial trial between filed Johnny Depp towards Amber Heard where the jury ruled in favor of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the actress he asked his friends richest a collaboration to settle the 10 million dollars to his ex-partner, but the answer surprised him.

According to the Geo News site, Amber Heard would have resorted to his inner circle to ask for a collaboration to perform the payment that he must do to Johnny Depp, but he would have received a surprise negative.

Which friends did Amber Heard turn to?

Among the names published by this means, appear Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Elon Musk.

The most curious thing about all this is that these people supported her in a difficult moment, but after the court ruling they turned their backs on her completely. In fact, the tycoon Elon Musk was going to testify in court to defend Head, nevertheless, declined to offer his statement days before attending

“Amber has reached out to several of her party mates hoping they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ghosted”, assured a source to GeoNews.

Amber’s request to her friends was for $10,350,000, which is what she must pay Johnny Depp after the defamation lawsuit.

