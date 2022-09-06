Amber Heard asked her friends for money to pay Johnny Depp

Just when we thought that the scandal between Amber Heard and her ex-husband could not give us more surprises, we discover that the supposed closest friends of the ex of Johnny Depp They have turned their backs on him completely.

Amber Heard was rejected by her friends when she asked them for financial help

After the devastating resolution against the interpreter of Aquaman, things have not been easy for Amber, unlike her ex-partner who is doing great performing at concerts, selling her paintings for millions of dollars, signing new movie contracts, and even making a guest appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to the Geo News site, in his desperate search to resolve his financial debts and pay off the million-dollar debt to Johnny Deppthe actress is in a terrible situation since she has even had to sell her house to pay off the debt of 10 million dollars.

Amber Heard turned to Cara Delevingne but according to rumors the model has completely ignored her. David M. Benett/Getty Images

People say that Amber Heard She has turned to her wealthier friends to try to get a financial loan to help her cope with her debt, but unfortunately not even her closest friends, like Elon Musk, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart Y margot robbie They have come to the rescue of the unfortunate actress who has declared bankruptcy, while her closest friends turn their backs on her.

Amber Heard’s attempts to free herself from her debt to Johnny Depp

Shortly after the resolution was issued in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean interpreter, there was talk of a supposed biographical book that would reveal ALL the details of the couple’s marriage, even those embarrassing details that were not discussed in court, the idea was that with the income from that book the actress could pay off her debt, but everything seems to indicate that this plan is not very feasible in the short term.