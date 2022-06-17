Amber Heard Asked If She Will Tell Her One-Year-Old Daughter “Everything” About Johnny Depp Legal Battle

Amber Heard was asked if she would tell her one-year-old daughter “everything” about her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp during her first interview since the actor’s verdict.

Questioned by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie about how do you see your future, Heard said: “I will be able to be a mom. Full-time, where I don’t have to juggle calls from lawyers.”

“Someday you’re going to want to tell your daughter about this,” Guthrie said. “Or you’ll have to tell your daughter everything you’ve been through. What would you like to tell him?”

“I think whatever happens, it will mean something. I did the right thing,” Heard said. “I did everything I could to defend myself and the truth.”

Heard revealed last year that she secretly welcomed her first daughter through a surrogate mother.

On July 1, 2021, the 35-year-old actress announced the news in an Instagram post where she shared a photo of her tenderly holding her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, on her chest.

the star of Aquaman wrote: “I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

“I now realize how radical it is for us as women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny,” she wrote. “I hope we get to a point where it’s normalized not to want a ring to get a crib.”

He added: “A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this.”

He concluded by revealing that his daughter was born on April 8, 2021. “Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the start of the rest of my life,” she revealed.

The name Oonagh is of Greek, Scottish and Irish origin and means “pure” or “holy”.

The second part of Heard’s interview with Guthrie aired on Wednesday, two weeks after a jury returned its verdict on June 1 this year in Depp’s libel trial.

The actor of Pirates of the Caribbean sued his ex-wife for libel over her 2018 op-ed on The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a survivor of family abuse.

After six weeks of explosive testimony, the jury finally sided with Depp and awarded him $8.35 million in damages.

The interview with Heard will be broadcast on DatelineNBC at 8 pm ET on Friday and the show is available on Peacock.