Amber Heard asked Margot Robbie, Cara Delevnigne and Kristen Stewart for money to pay Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard was left with quite a few financial problems after the scandalous trial she had with actor Johnny Deep, to whom she still owes a millionaire amount.

In order to pay this debt, the movie star would have resorted to several desperate measures, the first, to put up for sale the enormous residence that he has in the California desert, and the second, to turn to his closest friends to ask them to borrow money and raise money. the $10 million she has to pay her ex-husband; however, they did not want to support it.

After the trial she faced against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has not done very well trying to get the money she must pay her ex. (WIN MCNAMEE/AFP)

Amber Heard is tempted by the adult film industry

According to information published by GeoNewsthe protagonist of Aquaman She asked for help from celebrities like Margot Robbie, Cara Delevnigne and Kristen Stewart, who she used to have fun with, but none of them would have wanted to help her and they just ignored her.

In addition, they assured that the economic situation of the actress has worsened to such a degree that she had to look for a smaller and cheaper place to live, since the lack of projects has already begun to affect her.

On the other hand, the lawyers of Deep’s ex-wife explained that they trust that the Court of Appeals will reverse the sentence against the artist and “reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression.”