Amber Heard asked someone to lie under oath or it would ‘make her life miserable’

A Although the trial against Johnny Depp will resume until next Monday, The situation of Amber Heard through a difficult moment when it became known that one of the witnesses presented by the actor’s lawyer points her out for having forced him to lie to the Australian authorities.

In October 2015, Heard faced criminal prosecution in Australia because, Illegally, he introduced two dogs of the Yorkshire breed to the oceanic country.

The serious thing about the matter was that the actress iI tried to make the Australian authorities believe that he did not know the seriousness of his fault, but she also forced an assistant to her then-husband to present a statement supporting her version.

KevinMurphy, who worked for Deep for nearly eight years, atcus Amber for pressuring him to contact his former assistant Kate James, who is advising him to lie under oath in an Australian court.

“Mrs. Heard wanted Mrs. James to give a false statement that she was not aware that it would be illegal to bring her dogs to Australia, but I He had been repeatedly informed by email, phone, and in person.“, indicated.

For her part, Sasha Wass, a lawyer for The Sun, pointed out that Murphy had subsequently made a misleading statement in the Australian court case.

“Why the hell didn’t you go to Mr. Depp and ask him to intervene instead of lying under oath?” he questioned.

In this regard, the former employee justified his behavior by the fear that the actress caused him.

“Amber had a lot of power and would have made my life miserable. She had verbally demanded that I make a false statement myself. as a witness to the illegal entry of dogs into Australia,” he stressed.

The man insisted that he had instructed Heard that she could not take the dogs to Australia because the relevant paperwork and permits were not complete and the required 10-day quarantine arrangements had not been put in place.