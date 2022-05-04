Amber Heard asked to dismiss Johnny Depp’s lawsuit and the judge rejected the proposal

This Tuesday, May 3, actress Amber Heard’s lawyers failed in their attempt to prevent the defamation trial, which is taking place against the interpreter, from continuing. Her ex-husband Johnny Depp sued her for $50 million.

After Depp’s team finished calling their witnesses in this case, the actress’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, told Judge Penny Azcarate that there was “overwhelming and indisputable” evidence that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean had abused Heard, as revealed by the new york post.

Given this, Heard’s legal team filed a motion arguing that the actor’s lawyers could not prove that his career was damaged by $ 40 million because of the actress.

Amber Heard will have to give her statement this week. Johnny Depp will be in the courtroom to hear it. (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP)

“Mr. Depp has not presented any evidence, and there can be no reasonable inference that would allow a jury to find or prove that Ms. Heard wrote the words with true malice,” attorney Rottenborn said, according to Los Angeles Times.

Before the motion, Benjamin Chew, Depp’s lawyer, opposed the dismissal request, assuring that the actor’s team presented “multiple credible witnesses, documents and authentic recordings, not only satisfying all the necessary elements of his defamation claim, including malice , but also going the extra mile to prove that he physically abused him.”

Chew added that the abuser was Amber Heard and not Depp.

[ Amber Heard despide a su equipo de relaciones públicas, molesta por noticias sobre ella ]

The witnesses finished giving their testimony this Tuesday, May 3. (STEVE HELBER/AFP)

After the discussion, Judge Azcarate rejected Heard’s request, assuring that “a jury could consider” that she defamed Depp with the opinion article published in The Washington Post, in 2018, and in which the actress of Aquaman He alleged that he had been a victim of violence. Although Amber did not mention names, at that time there was talk of her divorce between her and the actor.

Azcarate gave his answer based on the evidence provided to date, for which he asked the defense to proceed with its arguments.

Given the facts, Heard will have to give his statement in the media trial, which continues against him this week.