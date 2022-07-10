Amber Heard asks for a mistrial with Johnny Depp

Heard speaks for the first time after trial against Depp 1:13

(CNN) — Amber Heard’s lawyers have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the libel case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.



In court papers dated July 8 in the Fairfax County, Virginia Circuit Court, supplementing an earlier filing, Heard’s attorneys assert that the jury panel list information sent to attorneys prior to trial does not appear match the demographics of one of the jurors.

Juror 15 was apparently born in 1970, but the jury summons was for someone with the same last name born in 1945, court documents say.

“Juror #15 was not the person summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022, and therefore was not part of the jury panel and could not have properly served on the jury in this trial,” the memo says. “Therefore, the trial should be declared null and void and a new trial ordered.”

The documents state that juror 15 and the individual originally summoned to serve on the jury both live at the same address.

“As the Court undoubtedly agrees, it is deeply troubling that a person who has not been summoned to jury duty should come forward and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this,” the filing continues.

It is not clear whether the court was aware of the alleged error before the trial.

CNN has contacted the court and Depp’s lawyers for comment. Depp’s lawyers have 30 days to respond to Heard’s motion.

The court filing argues that Heard’s due process was compromised if the individual was not the same as the one on the list, or if the clerk did not verify their identity.

Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation in their mutual lawsuits last month, but the jury awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and only $2 million to Heard.

In a filing last week, Heard’s lawyers previously raised the potential jury issue, saying the damages awarded to Depp were excessive and not supported by trial evidence. They also accused Depp of relying on “prescribed and judicially privileged statements as the basis of his libel by innuendo claims.”

— Kristina Sgueglia and Mirna Alsharif contributed reporting.