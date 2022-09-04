Amber Heard asks her friends for money to pay Johnny Depp and they reject her

The popular and controversial American actress Amber Heard he has been asking his closest celebrity friends for financial help. However, they have refused to help her.

Since the controversial and mediatic trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, there are many who have wondered how the actress of Aquaman to pay the 10 million dollars that the court of Fairfax,Virginia, ordered her to pay her ex-husband.

The social networks they have discussed on countless occasions about the financial status of the actress, which at the moment is not good

But now, new rumors have emerged that assure that the actress would have asked her closest friends in the industry for financial help. Hollywood and entertainment

As reported on the site geonews, Amber Heard went to her inner circle to request an economic collaboration, in view of the payment that she must make to Johnny Depp.

However, the actress would have received a surprising negative response. Among the names published by this means, appear the names of personalities such as Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart Y Elon Musk. Amazing, right?

The most curious thing about all this is that these people supported her in a difficult moment, but after the court ruling they turned their backs on her completely. In fact, the tycoon Elon Musk was going to testify in court to defend Head, however, he declined to offer his statement days before attending

“Amber has reached out to several of her fellow partygoers in the hope that they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ghosted,” a source assured. GeoNews.

What thousands of Internet users and fans of the actress are now wondering is what Heard’s next alternative would be to get the money she owes her ex-husband.