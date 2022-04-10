Amber Heard assures that despite everything she still loves Johnny Depp

Amber Heard talked about Johnny Depp just two days before the trial that his ex-partner filed against him for defamation. The actress assures through her social networks that she still loves him and is going through a very complicated and unfair moment.

“I will be unplugging for the next few weeks. As you may know, I will be in Virginia where I will face my ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in court. Johnny is suing me over an op-ed I wrote for the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse.started your publication.

She assures that the whole process that she is going through is the consequence of being a woman and denouncing the abuse against her. “I never named him, but wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so will Johnny.”he continued.

Amber Heard Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp

But then he followed his special statement with a statement that has surprised everyone and has caused many doubts: he says that despite all the legal process he is facing, he still feels love for his ex-partner Johnny Depp and hopes that everything ends in the best way for both of them.

“I have always had a love for Johnny and it pains me to have to relive the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I acknowledge the constant support I have been fortunate to receive throughout these years, And in the weeks to come I’ll be leaning on him more than ever.”added to everyone’s surprise.

We will have to wait for what follows in the process and everything that will happen in the next trial organized by Johnny Depp after accusing his ex-partner of defamation Amber Heard.