Amber Heard assures that what Paulina Rubio did in the sea was dirty

What bothered Jonnhy Depp’s ex the most is that she will no longer be able to pick up shells from the beach

Costa de las Latrines.- Amber Heard assured that what Paulina Rubio did in the sea was a tremendous dirty thing that she should not have done.

The actress was even outraged at the images that began to circulate of the so-called “golden girl” where she is seen on the shores of the beach “freeing Willy”, in an environmental work that not all people have seen favorably. .

“Paulina Rubio”:

"Paulina Rubio":

Because she was caught doing the bathroom on a beach.

Amber Heard left Paulina Rubio with everything for what she did on the beach

“How is it possible that there are people who dare to do that?” Heard questioned rhetorically when they asked her opinion about the Mexican in an interview for an entertainment medium.

What has the ex-protagonist of “Mera” most outraged in Aquaman is that he will no longer be able to collect shells and stones on the beach for fear that they have been soiled by some passer-by with stomach pain.

“We all know that nature makes its call, but decorum must always be maintained,” finally expressed Amber, who already has some satin sheets in her Amazon cart that slip off the stains that fall on them.

Paulina has not yet responded to the criticism of the famous actress who a few weeks ago lost a trial where she was accused of permanently staining other people’s property, which she did not want to talk about on this occasion.

Cleaning the beach where Paulina Rubio passed.

Important: Remember that El Deforma is a site of entertainment, humor and satire. The content in our notes should NOT be taken as a real source of information even if some elements of the note are part of reality. The only section where the content of the notes is 100% real is in “Incredible but True.