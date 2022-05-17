Amber Heard begs crying that Johnny Depp leave her alone – Periódico Zócalo

Mexico City.– The drama between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for the trial they face due to the scandal of sexual and physical violence by the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean which he allegedly exercised against her.

Between Multiple comments on social media to the actress “Aquaman” for allegedly faking it before the authorities, now everything seems to indicate that now the stress and pressure have completely overwhelmed her.

Again Heard was on the verge of tears and directly confronting Johnny Depp, asking the judges to finish so she can be at peace with her baby.

Amber Heard cries asking to stop the trial

This day before the court that is handling the case, the actress mentioned crying that the only thing to do is turn the whole thing around and live her life in peace with her son.

“ I want to turn the page, I have a life ahead of me, but Johnny won’t let me continue, it’s torture,” he said.

For your part Depp He never raised his face or gave credit to the words between tears that the actress pronounced before the judge of the case.

Of course, Internet users exploded against the actress for considering that she exaggerates the situation and ask that she once again stop her lies and accept your guilt in the case.

What happens at the trial of Johnny Depp?

Everything has happened in Johnny Depp’s trial, from accusations against Amber for allegedly quoting famous phrases from movies in her statements, to the dark moments of depression that the actor went through after the companies canceled their projects and decided to scrap it.

In what corresponds to Amber Heard is would have been fired from the sequel to Aquamanat the same time that Internet users ask with millions of signatures for it to be replaced by emilia clarke or some other actress

With information from La Verdad Noticias.