Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is not entitled to $15 million in damages

1 hour ago


The legal team of Amber Heard stated that her ex-husband’s reputation Johnny Depp was not ruined by his opinion piece published in Washington Postbut because of the 2016 restraining order he obtained against him.

Thus, in the motion filed by the Aquaman star after losing the libel case against The Rum Diary star, Heard mentioned that Depp doesn’t have “entitled” to the $15 million in damages awarded by the court.




