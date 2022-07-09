Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is not entitled to $15 million in damages

The legal team of Amber Heard stated that her ex-husband’s reputation Johnny Depp was not ruined by his opinion piece published in Washington Postbut because of the 2016 restraining order he obtained against him.

Thus, in the motion filed by the Aquaman star after losing the libel case against The Rum Diary star, Heard mentioned that Depp doesn’t have “entitled” to the $15 million in damages awarded by the court.

“Mr. Depp testified that the damage to his reputation was when Ms. Heard obtained the DVTRO [orden de restricción temporal por violencia doméstica] on May 27, 2016, for which he cannot be compensated” reads the motion, obtained by Radar.

The documents further say that Depp acknowledged during the explosive trial that the restraining order and the media attention it brought caused him to lose “everything”.

“Mr. Depp admitted that these articles were not due to Ms. Heard’s op-ed (they couldn’t have been), but that ‘it all started with Mr. Heard going to…going straight to court to get a TRO’. “, Heard’s attorney said.

The 36-year-old actor’s legal team also noted that Depp said the DVTRO “was the kind of [el] start of the ball rolling downhill and gaining momentum.