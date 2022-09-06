Amber Heard borrows from her friends to pay Johnny Depp, but they ‘ghost’ her

Furthermore, it was recently reported that Amber received a million-dollar offer from the Zen Models agency, which represents figures from the porn film industry, to make her debut in this lucrative business.

According to information from the Australian site pop topicthe actress would have been offered the not inconsiderable amount of nine million dollars to star in a film with adult content, very different from what she has done so far as a Hollywood star, where she has starred in films such as Aquaman either Diary of a seducerwhere she shared credits with her ex-husband.

Amber Heard has various mental health problems, according to the specialist.

(Getty Images)



“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The clip will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality,” explained the president of the agency, Veronica Madarian.

Veronica Madarian warned that the proposal could be a solution to some of the financial problems that the actress has had in recent months. “We have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of her problems,” said the director of the agency that “seeks to add new faces to adult cinema.”