Amber Heard breaks when she remembers the first day that Johnny Depp “slapped” her: “I will never forget it”

Now it was Amber Heard’s turn. The actress spoke for the first time at the trial she stars in with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. A meaty dispute that began on April 11 and led to countless fights and accusations.

In a legal dispute of exclusively cinematographic precedents, Heard began to defend. Depp accuses her of defaming him and she knows it well. “I’m here because my ex-husband is suing me,” were her first words on the stand.

"I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. It's horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything. This is the most painful and difficult thing I have ever been through, "he continued before the jury.







Amber Heard spoke for the first time in the trial of the year and gave harsh statements against Depp. Photo: AFP

Heard went on to talk about her childhood and what her first meeting with her ex-husband was like. And in this she agreed with Depp: the first moments of the couple were exceptional.

“Being with him felt like absolute magic. It made me feel seen, it made me feel like a million bucks,” Heard said.

The most bitter phrases came immediately after, when the defendant referred to the first day that the actor, according to her, “slapped” her: “I will never forget it, it changed my life.”

That day they were both sitting in an armchair drinking and laughing. They had a vial of cocaine nearby. She asked Johnny what the phrase on one of her tattoos meant and he replied, “Wino.” Heard laughed and, without saying a word, Depp slapped her.

“I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke,” Heard explained, and she said that back then she just sat there waiting for Johnny to tell her it was a joke.

But that didn’t happen. Depp looked at her and said, “Do you think it’s that funny? You think that’s funny, bitch? You think you’re a funny bitch.”

"I didn't move, I got scared, because I didn't know what else to do. Then she slapped me once more. Hard. I lost my balance on the edge of the couch and wished so badly that she would say that she was joking," the actress continued, adding, "She slapped me for no reason, apparently.







The actress narrated how it was the day Depp would have hit her for the first time. Photo: AFP

As soon as he slapped her, Amber said Depp grabbed her hand and promised he would never do that again: “I’ll never do that again, I’m so sorry baby… I thought I pushed the monster away.”

"I wish I could say I got up and walked out of the house, but I didn't. He was devastated (Depp) ", continued the actress, and she finished the story about the episode by assuring that her ex told her that she "preferred to cut off her hand" rather than hit her.







Johnny had a “rockstar-style” reception at this Wednesday’s session. Photo: EFE

the judgment

After more than ten days of Depp defenders parading, the actress’s first witness testified on Tuesday. It was about the forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who accused Johnny of having used sexual violence against Amber and refuted the psychologist’s statements that she declared in favor of the actor.

Depp and Heard were a couple from 2012 to 2016. In the middle they got married and soon divorced on bad terms. Their estrangement became official in 2017.







The actor first heard Heard’s defense in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo: EFE

She, after asking the actor for a divorce in 2016, denounced him for physical and verbal abuse and requested a restraining order against him. In 2018 she reaffirmed it in a Washington Post article (without mentioning Johnny) and Depp was furious.

He always denied it, he also accused her of domestic abuse and sued her and The Sun newspaper for 50 million dollars for defamation. In response, Heard counterclaimed him for 100.

Since the first days of April – not to mention everything that was said in previous years – information has not stopped coming out of Fairfax, Virginia, which shows the toxicity of the relationship between the artists. And it will continue like this.