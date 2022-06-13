Amber Heard broke the silence in her first interview after the trial against Johnny Depp: “I don’t blame the jury, he’s a fantastic actor”

Amber Heard broke the silence in her first interview after the trial of Johnny Depp



Amber Heard broke the silence after losing the trial that Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, initiated her for defamation. In an interview with the program Today with host Savannah Guthrie, Heard spoke about the ruling in Depp’s favor and the role of social media.

In a clip from the interview that aired Monday morning, Heard, 36, said she understands why the Virginia jury reached its verdict in favor of her ex-husband. “ I do not blame them. I actually get it. (Johnny Depp) He is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor”, expressed the actress of “Aquaman”.

On social media, particularly TikTok, people overwhelmingly supported Depp during the libel trial. As of June 3, the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp had almost 20 billion views on TikTok, while #justiceforamberheard had more than 80 million. Tags like #amberheardisguilty had 900 million views on social media at the time.

Despite the verdict and the online response, Heard said she’s not offended by public opinion of her.

“I don’t care what you think of me, or what judgment you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home in my marriage, behind closed doors,” Heard said. “I don’t suppose the average person should know these things, so I don’t take it personally.”

“But even if someone is sure I deserve all this hate, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and tell me you think social media was fair representation. Heard said. “ You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair”.

Amber Heard with her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft (Reuters)

Although the jury was instructed to stay away from social media, Heard’s legal team said it influenced the verdict.

“There’s no way they weren’t influenced by it, and it was horrible.Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said. “Really, it was unbalanced.”

Bredehoft said he believes jurors were unable to escape the intense social media frenzy surrounding the trial. “How not? They went home every night. They have families. Families are on social networks. We had a 10 day break in between. There’s no way they haven’t been influenced by it“, said.

In an appearance on Today On June 8, Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, said that “There was no reason to believe that the jurors violated their oath” when participating in social networks.

In a conversation with George Stephanopoulos on good morning america Wednesday, Vasquez said he believes the “key” to Depp’s victory “It was the facts and the evidence, and Johnny’s chance to tell the truth for the first time.”

Ultimately, the seven-person jury unanimously found “clear and convincing evidence” that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, though the Fairfaix County (Virginia) judge USA), Penney Azcarate, reduced this last amount to 350,000 dollars.

For its part, the jury determined that Depp defamed Heard and must pay 2 million dollars.

Amber Heard leaves the court after hearing the verdict (Reuters)

In a statement after the verdict was known, Depp said: “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly honored.”

On Tuesday, Depp joined TikTok and thanked his fans for their unconditional support. “To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together.”

“And now, we will all move forward together,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor continued. “You are, as always, my employers, and once again, I have no other way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. Then, thank you. My love and respect, JD.”

After hearing the words of her ex, the actress responded through her spokesperson. “Like Johnny Depp said it’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are going backwards. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is to be afraid to stand up and speak out.”said a spokesman for the actress.

