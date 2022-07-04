Amber Heard calls for verdict in Johnny Depp trial to be overturned

A little over a month after Amber Heard lost in the defamation trial that Johnny Depp brought against her, the actress and her legal team decided to appeal the sentence that forces her to pay $10 million to her ex-husband.

According to a portal report TMZHeard’s lawyers have already presented the necessary documentation to the court so that the judge’s verdict is reversed and instead the trial is repeated, alleging that insufficient evidence was presented by Depp, in addition to a false jury.

According to reports, the law firm representing Heard assures that one of the jurors could not be summoned and they accuse the court of having overlooked it. They specify that it is juror 15, who claims to have been born in 1945 but who appears to have been born in the 1970s, which makes him a ‘false jury’.

Actress Amber Heard is seeking to overturn the jury’s verdict in her case with Johnny Depp. Photo: AFP (EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AFP)

As if this were not enough, they also warn that not enough evidence was shown to show that the protagonist of Aquaman damaged the professional career of his ex-partner; They even insist that in the letter that was published in 2018, she never mentioned the name of the actor, contrary to the actions of Depp, who did abuse her.

Likewise, Amber’s legal team considers that the amount that was granted to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean as compensation is excessive, so Amber has not been able to cover the payment.