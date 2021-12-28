Amber Heard calls her dog after the minister who wanted her Yorkshire dogs to be euthanized

Barnaby Joyce, this is the name the actress gave to her new dog, in honor of the Australian minister who in 2015 had her and Depp fined for bringing their dogs to Australia without authorization.

This is a happy ending story. Amber Heard has a new dog that he has featured on social media in recent days. So far everything normal, nothing new under the sky, except that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife has decided to call her new dog Barnaby Joyce, the same name as the Australian agriculture minister she and her ex-husband clashed with in 2015 when they brought their two dogs to Australia, committing an irregularity and causing an institutional accident.

With a post published on social media, Amber Heard instead announced, not without a certain irony, the homage to the minister with the name attributed to the new dog. The Australian minister, learning of the news, said he felt a real feeling of fullness from the choice of the actress.

What happened in 2015

The 2015 institutional incident stemmed from Heard and Depp’s decision to take their two dogs to Australia while filming Pirates of the Caribbean. The couple had not taken into account the strict Australian rules which, in order to prevent diseases from spreading on the territory, require that every animal introduced into Australia must be declared and then subjected to a quarantine period of at least ten days. Agriculture Minister Barnaby Jones was very clear, sending a note to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, giving them 72 hours to bring the two puppies back to California. These are his words:

Mannarino: “The future is coming to Italy, and the future is Africa”

“Just because he’s Johnny Depp doesn’t mean he’s exempt from complying with Australian laws. The process for letting the animals in is simple: you get a permit, you quarantine them and then they’re free. If you start making exceptions for the animals. movie stars, even if they were the sexiest men in the world, then why shouldn’t we turn a blind eye to everyone? “Finally, he explained that if Johnny Depp does not comply with the provisions given, the authorities will euthanize the two dogs.

Only $ 1000 fine for Amber Heard

After hours of back-and-forth, the matter was closed with a decision by magistrate Margaret Callaghan (of a court in the Gold Coast, Queensland) to convert the very severe sentence into a thousand-dollar fine with the guarantee not to commit any other crimes. in Australia in the following month. The charges of illegal importation of animals were thus dropped while Heard pleaded guilty to falsifying immigration documents, not having declared the presence of the dogs on board the private plane. A minor charge, which allowed her to avoid jail.