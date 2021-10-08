Amber Heard calls on Disney to get evidence against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard doesn’t let go of her ex-husband Johnny Depp

The actress of Aquaman, Amber Heard, she is determined to defend herself tooth and nail at the next trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which will take place in Virginia in May 2021.

Johnny Depp he quoted the judgment of the actress for a sum of 50 million and she counter attacked for a sum of 100 million.

The Heard even involved the Los Angeles Police Department and the Walt Disney Motion Picture Group on the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor. This is information that she and her Virginia lawyers want to get hold of in the coming weeks, well in advance of the trial in America.

What Amber Heard and his lawyers want to get from the production company Disney, they are documents on what was really going on with Johnny Depp during the filming of the last one Pirates of the Caribbean, but they are also trying to get one deposition virtual by Disney to be held on February 18th.

The actress wants “All information relating to documents and communications of any kind” on Depp e “Drug or alcohol use incidents” Also, they are looking for details on “Any delays caused by Mr. Depp”, “Any episodes of violence or abuse by Mr. Depp”, any information on the plaintiff’s indictment or “Hiring, casting” And “Disagreements with the writers, directors or producers with the filming, editing and / or release of Pirates of the Caribbean 5”.

Heard’s lawyers also want “All information relating to all documents and communications of any kind between Disney and Mr. Depp from January 1, 2018 to date”.

Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard: “He promised to donate the $ 7 million divorce to charity but he didn’t”

In a subpoena filed Tuesday with the LAPD, he was also asked to surrender “All documents and communications of any nature generated, sent or received relating to emergency calls relating to the Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016 relating to Ms. Heard.” Referring to the crucial accident and disputed that it led to requests for a restraining order and divorce of the two plaintiffs soon after, the subpoena goes on to say that “This includes all internal and external reports, communications and other documents”.

Heard’s lawyers set a February 8 deadline for LA cops to produce the material.

Johnny Depp humiliated by Kenneth Branagh on the set of Murder on the Orient Express

Recently an unfortunate fact has come to light that concerns itself Johnny Depp on the set of Murder on the East Express in 2017.

In that period the actor completely lost sight of the lens of the film and the actor and producer of the same film based on the novel by Agatha Christie, Kenneth Branagh, managed to stay calm despite the disrespectful behavior Depp had on set.

“Just as filming began in 2017, he was late on the first day and Ken Branagh, who directed, said very calmly: ‘That’s not how I work. I don’t allow delays. If you choose to have this kind of attitude, you can leave the movie. Right now.”



2017 was a very difficult year for Depp due to the formalization of the divorce with Amber Heard and the loss of many money owed to many debts and to lawyers.

