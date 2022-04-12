Amber Heard came close to not returning for Aquaman 2

The lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa and his legal problems with Johnny Depp almost left actress Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2

A new report appears to confirm past rumors that Warner Bros. didn’t initially want to bring back Amber Heard for Aquaman 2, and that when they finally did, he did not receive a proportional raise. But, apparently, the reasons for not hiring her again had nothing to do with the campaign against her started by the fans of Johnny Depp on social networks, which got more than a million signatures.

Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard has led to more details emerging about the accusations made by both parties. While the legal fights between the couple began when Heard accused the actor of domestic abuseDepp’s legal team later argued that he had been mistreated by her.

This has led the actress to present a countersuit in which he asks for up to 100 million dollars, claiming that Depp’s lawsuit has caused him to be removed from film projects and commercials, as well as hurting his prospects for future projects. Among the projects that Heard says were affected is aquaman and the lost kingdomsequel to the film starring Jason Momoa in 2018.

However, the reporter Matthew Belloni de Puck claims to have uncovered information relating to a statement of Walter Hamada who will appear at Heard’s upcoming libel trial in front of Johnny Depp, revealing that the actress was about to be written off of Aquaman 2 due to her conspicuous lack of chemistry with the lead.

Ironically, the lack of chemistry between the two stars was one of the recurring criticisms of the first installment in many outlets, but we’ll still have to wait almost a year to find out if the next installment of Aquaman on the big screen has remedied that problem, since The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 17, 2023if Warner does not change its release schedule again.