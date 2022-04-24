Amber Heard came out as bisexual in 2010 and has been linked to Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp and more

Right now, Amber Heard she’s certainly no stranger to the spotlight. The actress is starring alongside Johnny Depp one of the most controversial legal battles in show business.

The actor is suing Heard, 35, for defamation in Fairfax, Virginia, over a 2018 op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post. In it he spoke of having survived several cases of abuse throughout his life, although he never named Depp, however, he claims that he lost his jobs with the main franchises, including ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, due to to his accusations.

The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ then demands compensation of $ 50 million dollars from his ex-wifewho has counterattacked, for his part, with a counterclaim seeking double that amount.

The ex-partner divorced in 2016, but Heard has had several high-profile relationships and some even continually made headlines. She She came out as bisexual in 2010 and has been linked to stars like Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, and more.

Amber dated Elon Musk from 2016 to 2018. In fact, it is presumed that it was with the technology tycoon with whom Johnny was unfaithful as well as with the actor James Franco. Both are witnesses in his libel trial.

Next, it was speculated that became romantically involved with filmmaker Andy Muschiettebut no further details were discovered.

Amber also had a discreet romance with the famous Mexican actor Valentino Lanús. The couple would have met in early 2006, when Valentino was 31 years old and one of the most coveted leading men in Mexican melodramas of the moment. On the other hand, Amber’s career in Hollywood had just taken its first steps, when the artist was only 20 years old.

In 2007, Heard dated her “Never Back Down” co-star Sean Ferris. They also dated for a year before deciding to end their relationship.

Although the first of Amber’s high-profile relationship that came to light was the one she had with painter and photographer Tasya Van Ree. The couple was together from 2008 to 2012.

From this courtship, it is known that in 2009, the Seattle port police arrested Amber after she and Tasya had an argument at an airport. The ‘Aquaman’ star was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence for this altercation.

The actress and model Cara Delevingne was seen with Amber several times since 2016the most recent in 2021. However, a romance between them was never confirmed.

Vito Schnabel, an art dealer, started dating the actress in 2018 and they initially went public with their relationship in July at the Wimbledon Championships in London.

