Amber Heard can’t pay Johnny Depp $10.3 million for defamation

According to Amber Heard’s lawyer, the actress cannot pay her ex-husband and colleague Johnny Depp the more than $10 million in damages imposed by an American jury, which ended up opting for the star’s version Pirates of the Caribbean in a libel suit.

A lengthy televised court battle ended on Wednesday when a seven-person jury found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other.

The jury forces Heard to compensate her ex-partner with $10.35 million in damages, while Depp will have to pay the actress $2 million for the same concept.

The actress does not have the money to pay the sum. (EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AFP)

consulted in the program Today on NBC if Heard will be able to pay compensation, her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, responded: “Oh no, absolutely not.”

The lawyer added that Heard intends to appeal the verdict.

Depp, 58, and who had already lost a defamation case in the United Kingdom against the London tabloid in 2020 The Sun for calling him a “wife beater,” he celebrated the verdict in the case as a victory, while Heard said he was “heartbroken.”

[ Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: ¿Qué sigue tras el polémico y mediático juicio? ]

The actor sued his ex-wife for an opinion piece he wrote for the newspaper Washington Post in December 2018, in which there was talk of a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Heard, born in Texas (south) and with a starring role in Aquaman, he did not name Depp in the piece. Still, he sued her for implying that he was a domestic abuser and asked for $50 million in damages.

Elaine Bredehoft has been Heard’s advocate throughout the trial. (EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AFP)

Heard, 36, countersued him for $100 million saying she was defamed by statements by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who testified to the Daily Mail that his claims of abuse were a “hoax.”

Defense Disappointment

Elaine Bredehoft claimed that the actor’s legal team worked to “demonize” Heard during the trial and suppressed crucial evidence at trial.

“A number of things were allowed in this courtroom that shouldn’t have been allowed, and that threw the jury into a mess,” he said.

The lawyer said the ruling bodes ill for the “MeToo” movement and will discourage women from reporting sexual harassment and abuse.

Depp emerges victorious in lawsuit with Heard although both are responsible for defamation Actor Johnny Depp emerged victorious in the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“It’s a horrible message,” Bredehoft argued. “It’s a major setback, because that’s exactly what it means,” he said.

“Unless you take out your phone and record your spouse or your partner beating you, they will effectively not believe you,” he said.

For his part, Depp welcomed the verdict: “The jury has given me my life back.”

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has begun,” Depp said in a statement.