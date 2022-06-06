Amber Heard can’t pay Johnny Depp

06.06.2022 08:04 p.m.

Olympic medalist Ana Peleteiro, pregnant with her first child

Ana Peleteiro, triple jumper and bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has announced that she is three months pregnant. Along with her partner, the also French athlete Benjamin Compaorehave published the happy news on their social networks: “We are going to be parents, of a beautiful babywho will be born surrounded by many people who will love and care for him”.

The athlete has narrated your love story and how life has brought them together and separated them over the years, but now keeps them united by a baby that is already on the way: “8 months after our ‘second chance’, life surprises us with the most beautiful things and with what we want and desire from day one. we are living a dream“.

Ana Peleteiro and Benjamin Compaoré on Instagram / @apeleteirob

Penélope Cruz wins the 2022 National Film Award

spanish actress Penelope Cruz has risen with the 2022 National Film Award by unanimity of the jury, which has recognized the interpreter “for the successes achieved in 2021, which join all those collected in an exceptional career”.

With this award, Penélope already harvests a Oscarthree goyasa César de Honor in Francea David diDonatello in Italy, an award Donostiahas been nominated for the Emmyto the Golden Globes… and now the Ministry of Culture has awarded him the National Film Award for its contribution to the Spanish industry this year.

The actress Penelope Cruz / EFE

Dubbing actress Rosa Guiñón dies, the voice of Meryl Streep in Spain

Catalan dubbing actress Rosa Guiñon has passed away. this Monday at 90 years of age, as reported by the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.

The interpreter has been popularly known for being the habitual voice in Spanish of great actresses like meryl streep, Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand, Audrey Hepburn either Marilyn Monroe, among many others. In addition, she also dubbed the protagonist of Mary Poppinsplayed by Julie Andrews.

Dubbing actress Rosa Guiñón / EP

Conchita Spínola, mother of Miguel Báez ‘Litri’, dies

Today we must also mourn another death: Conchita Spinola, mother of Miguel Báez ‘Litri’, has died at the age of 71 in Madrid. As she has anticipated Week, the reasons for death are unknown. What is known is that it occurs only two weeks after the death of the bullfighter’s fatherMiguel Baez Espuny ‘Litri’.

On May 18, and just four days after her son’s wedding to Casilda Ybarra Fontcuberta, the right-hander died in Madrid at the age of 91 after a long illness that kept him away from the media spotlight during the last years of his life. And now, when his family and the world of the bull are still mourning the loss of ‘El Litri’, we know of the death of Spinola shellwith whom he was married for 55 years.

Conchita Spínola, with her son Miguel Báez ‘Litri’ and her daughter-in-law Casilda Ibarra / EP

Shakira and Gerard Piqué arrive in Barcelona separately

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have already arrived in Barcelona after their trip to Czech Republic to accompany Milan, his eldest son, in a baseball tournament with the Catalan National Team. However, they have done it separately. While the singer has arrived at his home in Esplugues de Llobregat, the footballer is in his bachelor apartment in Barcelona.

This yes, the player of the FC Barcelona will put course to the Maldiveswhere you will enjoy a vacation to which you could add your sweet new frienda young blonde, 22 years old, student and event hostess with whom she would have been disloyal to the Latin American composer.

Shakira upon arrival at her home in Barcelona / EP

Amber Heard, insolvent: can not pay Johnny Depp

The long televised trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended with the sentence that the actress had to pay him 15 million dollars to her ex-husband while he will only have to give her two million. However, the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, has stated that she will not be able to pay it: “no, absolutely not“.

Although the reasons for this have not been specified insolvencythe truth is that Amber’s heritage is much less than that of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. In fact, some US media estimate his fortune among the two and eight million dollarsa figure that barely exceeds only half of what he must pay his ex-partner by order of the judge.

The actress Amber Heard / EFE

Charlène from Monaco tests positive for Covid

The health of the princess Charlene of Monaco does not give him respite: the monarch has tested positive for coronavirus. This has been reported by the Monegasque Royal House through a statement. However, he does not fear for his health, as he has merely shown “some symptoms“own the virus, so its status”not worrying“.

Thus, she will have to start an “isolation period of several days” that will keep her away from her family and her friends. professional commitments during the next few days. One of them was the water bike challengea water bike race organized by his foundation that takes place in La Riviera.