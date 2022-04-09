Amber Heard celebrates her daughter’s first birthday a few days before the trial with Johnny Depp

The legal battle of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, but that doesn’t mean the actress has stopped enjoying the special moments of her life. And it is that her daughter, Oonagh has fulfilled the first year of her life.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife She seemed totally relaxed happy playing with balloons with her daughter. “My little O is one year old. I still can’t believe you’re here,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

It is clear that her daughter is currently the greatest source of happiness by Amber Heard, who does not stop sharing endearing moments on her social networks. The actress launched into solo motherhood four years after her split from Depp.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Hopefully we will reach a point where it is normalized not to want a ring to have a crib, “were Amber’s words to announce her premiered motherhood.

The confrontation with Johnny Depp continues

Despite the fact that Amber Heard is so happy on her social networks, the truth is that next April 11 will have to face her ex-husband again, Johnny Depp in the courts.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation. A lawsuit for an article that was published in ‘The Washington Post’ where the actress alleged that she had been a victim of gender violence.

And if that wasn’t enough, we know from Court TV that the trial will be broadcast on television in which, as they announce, it will be “the most mediatic trial of the 21st century”.

A) Yes, the interpreter asks for 50 million dollars for seeing how his image has been damaged and how it has affected his work since he has lost several roles such as Grindelwalt in ‘Fantastic Animals’.

