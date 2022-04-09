Entertainment

Amber Heard celebrates her daughter’s first birthday a few days before the trial with Johnny Depp

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The legal battle of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, but that doesn’t mean the actress has stopped enjoying the special moments of her life. And it is that her daughter, Oonagh has fulfilled the first year of her life.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife She seemed totally relaxed happy playing with balloons with her daughter. “My little O is one year old. I still can’t believe you’re here,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

It is clear that her daughter is currently the greatest source of happiness by Amber Heard, who does not stop sharing endearing moments on her social networks. The actress launched into solo motherhood four years after her split from Depp.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Hopefully we will reach a point where it is normalized not to want a ring to have a crib, “were Amber’s words to announce her premiered motherhood.

The confrontation with Johnny Depp continues

Despite the fact that Amber Heard is so happy on her social networks, the truth is that next April 11 will have to face her ex-husband again, Johnny Depp in the courts.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation. A lawsuit for an article that was published in ‘The Washington Post’ where the actress alleged that she had been a victim of gender violence.

And if that wasn’t enough, we know from Court TV that the trial will be broadcast on television in which, as they announce, it will be “the most mediatic trial of the 21st century”.

A) Yes, the interpreter asks for 50 million dollars for seeing how his image has been damaged and how it has affected his work since he has lost several roles such as Grindelwalt in ‘Fantastic Animals’.

I’m sure you’re interested…

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, opens up about growing up torn between two cultures


Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Actress Vanessa Hudgens reveals that she has the ability to communicate with ghosts

6 mins ago

Drake promises new artist feature if he beats him in basketball shootout

7 mins ago

After consecrating herself in her role as Lady Di, look at which singer Kristen Stewart could embody in an upcoming project – Revista Para Ti

18 mins ago

Interview: The Outfit Starring Dylan O’Brien & Zoey Deutch

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button