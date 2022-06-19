Amber Heard challenges Johnny Depp to speak in an interview as she has done

There have been years of conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, they went from being the couple of the moment or the most photographed on red carpets, to being the stars of the scandal after their controversial divorce; and this process has been much more lasting and commented on than their relationship lasted. Beyond the common separation process, everything began to get worse after the opinion piece written by Amber in which she said she was the victim of abuse by her ex-husband.

It was then that the career of the musician also took a nosedive, especially due to the impact that the Me Too movement had in the same months, where some figures from the film industry showed the abuses they face within such a popular medium. Depp lost big contracts, but mostly projects that had become so personal to him and his fans like the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl franchise (79%).

This year the strongest process came when the defamation lawsuit finally arrived for the lawsuit filed by the star of The Legend of the Headless Horseman (67%), just when Heard had already earned an important place at Warner Bros. with his role of Mera in Aquaman (73%). The legal confrontation became a television event where the public was aware of the process day by day.

After remarkable testimony before jurors and the judge on both sides, it was Depp who managed to win the trial, and now that he has said that he is happy through his social networks, hoping to continue with his life and his career, it has become clear that his ex-wife is not happy and intends to continue fighting him in one way or another. Now it has been revealed that after an interview in Dateline of NBC published this afternoon, the actress challenged the interpreter of Jack Sparrow, through her spokesman, to speak formally in front of the cameras as she has done.

If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all of their questions.

During the program, Amber points out that she had enough evidence to show the truth, and she has in her hands a folder that recounts the toxic day by day during their relationship.

There is a folder with years of notes dating back to 2011 from the beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to. His notes represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on.

Meanwhile, Depp has not commented and has kept abreast of his new beginning. Castmates and legal experts alike have begun to suggest that Johnny is about to make a notable resurgence in Hollywood, though plenty of apologies are to be expected. Heard, meanwhile, has been rumored that his career and his big opportunities are already in a tailspin, and it might not help her to try to stoke the conflict.

