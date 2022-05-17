Amber Heard Claims at Johnny Depp Trial That Her Role in Aquaman 2 Has Been Cut

Although you may have read somewhere that Warner Bros. has removed Amber Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it is not true (but they wanted to do it)

The actress Amber Heard states that Warner Bros. reduced its role Mere in aquaman and the lost kingdom. Heard first appeared as Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguebefore moving on to a more prominent role in the solo film of Aquaman directed by james wan.

Starring Jason Momoa as the titular character, as well as by patrick wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe Y Nicole Kidman, Heard had a prominent role in the first installment, almost as a co-star. The actress, fully topical for the trial against her ex Johnny Deppaffirms that she had to fight very hard for Warner to have her again in the sequel and, despite everything, her participation has been reduced.

“I fought a lot to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in itHeard said Monday on the stand during the ongoing libel trial. When asked if he was able to film his role for the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Heard said that he played “a very stripped-down version of that role.”

«They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script where they had removed scenes that had action in which my character and another character appeared -without revealing any spoilers-, two characters who were fighting each other. They basically cut out a lot of my paper. They just removed a lot of stuff.”

Since the beginning of the last trial, a petition on Change.org for Amber Heard to be completely removed from her role in Aquaman 2 has achieved over 4.2 million signatures at the time of writing this article. The petition details many of the claims made by Johnny Depp suggesting he was physically and mentally abused by Heard, as well as other information that has come to light in recent weeks, and urges Warner Bros. to “do the right thing.” ” Y remove Heard from the movie.

At Depp’s libel trial on Monday, Heard accused her ex-husband of orchestrating a “smear campaign” to ruin his career and reputation, after she obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him in 2016. Heard testified. that a “sophisticated public relations machine” behind Depp conspired to brand her a liar in the press, leading to her being stripped of acting jobs and sponsorships for beauty items.

The producer peter saffron commented on the widespread request to remove Heard from the Aquaman franchise in July 2021. «I don’t think we’re going to act, honestly, out of sheer pressure from the fans.“, he explained. “You have to do what’s best for the film. We think if there’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, there should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it is. One is no stranger to what goes on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or go along with their wishes. You gotta do what’s right for the movieand that’s where we really got to.”