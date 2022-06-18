Amber Heard claims she got ‘a folder full of notes from her therapist’ detailing Johnny Depp’s alleged abuse | People | Entertainment

Echoes of the defamation lawsuit that Johnny Depp won against Amber Heard continue. In a special program on the American network NBC, which will be broadcast tonight, she announced not only that she still loves Johnny, but also reiterated that he physically and sexually abused her, that she won over the jury with her “excellent performance on stage” and that she plans to appeal the verdict finding her guilty of defamation.

NBC, which managed an exclusive interview with the Aquaman actress, featured a 20-minute preview clip of the meeting with Today show host Savannah Guthrie on Peacock, an Internet video-on-demand service, on Thursday.

Therapist knew about the abuse

In the preview, Heard says she has a “folder with years of notes dating back to 2011…that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to.”

He turned the alleged folder over to the Dateline talk show crew, who reviewed the notes and found several mentions of violence, which Heard claims he suffered at the hands of Depp, 59. Dateline reports that the notes contain descriptions of violence dating back to January 2012, when “Heard told her therapist that Depp hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”. However, Judge Penney Azcarare had already dismissed the notes as ‘hearsay’ and barred her legal team from presenting the documents as evidence.

Elsewhere in the preview, Heard insists that she is “not vindictive” and that she is not trying to seek “revenge” against her ex-spouse. by repeating her defamatory claims that Depp abused her.

Actress Amber Heard with journalist Savannah Guthrie, interviewer for NBC News. Photo: Screenshot

Guthrie noted that Heard is the only woman who has filed allegations of abuse against Depp.questioning why no one else would have spoken out if they had endured the same violent treatment she claims to have received.

In a statement provided to Dateline, Depp’s legal team criticized Heard for continuing to air his allegations so publicly, even after the trial concluded, saying, “It is unfortunate that the defendant and her team are once again repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was decided unanimously and unequivocally by a sworn in favor of Johnny.’ However, Heard insists that she will “keep the testimony of him until the day of his death.” I know what happened to me. I am here as a survivor,’ she said. ‘Until the day I die I will keep every word of my testimony.’

Heard now claims that he never wanted his abuse allegations against Depp to be aired so “publicly”, insisting that she never wanted to go to trial, but “had no choice” because her ex decided to sue her. “I didn’t want this to be a thing, I didn’t want this to be a trial, I didn’t want this to be part of the public record,” he said. “But when someone sues you, you really don’t have a choice.”

Find your own interview

In the same interview, Amber Heard challenged her ex-husband Johnny Depp to do his own TV interview. “if he has a problem” with her, while repeating her defamatory accusations that he hit her. The 36-year-old actress delivered the audacious ultimatum to her ex-spouse through a spokesperson on Friday, hours before their interview was to air in its entirety. (YO)