Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp raped her and makes public therapy notes

Amber Heard does not take her finger off the line and assures that her ex Johnny Depp was violent with her, for which she made public her therapy notes that she has been taking for years, which were dismissed as evidence in her recent trial with the actor, however, he did show them on NBC’s Dateline.

In a new preview of the interview, fragments of which have been released throughout the week, it is revealed that these notes were taken by Heard’s therapists during her sessions, which contain detailed descriptions of the violence that allegedly occurred. suffered at the hands of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

The protagonist of “Aquaman” confessed that despite everything that has happened, she is still in love with Johnny, and said she regretted her own behavior during the relationship.

“I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to myself,” she said, adding, “I have a lot of regrets.”

Amber breaks the silence after the trial

Amber assures that she stands by “every word” of her testimony during the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp; After the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the capital of the United States, the jury awarded Depp more than 10 million dollars in damages, and 2 million for Heard, who had presented a counterclaim

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former couple of actors exchanged complaints of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.

“I will stand by every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said in the interview with NBC News.