Amber Heard compares herself to Zendaya, Johnny Depp’s lawyer reframes her

She did not ask for anything and yet, she finds herself at the heart of the conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Zendaya, actress playing Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: No Way Home, surprisingly found herself compared to Amber Heard during the trial. What happened ?

Amber Heard and Zendaya, same actresses?

The public unboxing continues and the battle rages on between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. While the actress playing Mera could definitely lose her role in Aquaman 2, an unfortunate comparison between Amber Heard and Zendaya arose during the trial.

To estimate the amount of money lost related to the lawsuit, Amber Heard’s team opts for a strategy to say the least surprising. They estimate that their client would have lost $50 million because of the legal setbacks which strongly affect his career and his opportunities in Hollywood.

How was this amount calculated? Based on… Zendaya, the lead actress of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Indeed, the legal team of Amber Heard believes that the two actresses are similar in terms of age, notoriety as well as the roles played in particular in superhero films. A comparison that literally made leap Johnny Depp’s team.

The shocking argument of Johnny Depp’s lawyer

In the clan of Johnny Depp, it is clear that the comparison between the two actresses is not admissible and they are preparing to release a shock argument : the Q score, a ranking of popularity of Hollywood stars which allows you to see how much a celebrity is appreciated or, on the contrary, hated, as Johnny Depp’s lawyer explains:

Q-scores are a measure of how good a celebrity is, whether it’s a cartoon character, a sportsman, how well-known, likes and dislikes. An industry standard tool is used. It’s not just focused on the movies they’re in, but them as actors, but also what’s going on in their personal lives.

A graph dating from 2019, before the conflicts between the two actors broke out, is then presented to the audience. We can see that Amber Heard gets a Q-score of 9 in popularity, well below Zendaya or Gal Gadot who respectively rank at 23 and 28.

The numbers are crystal clear and based on this score, Amber Heard is clearly not on the same level as Zendaya in terms of fame. Trial or not, it must be said that Aquaman is also far from reaching the popularity of Spider-Man. For the time being, Zendaya has not reacted to this affair in which she finds herself implicated in an incongruous way.