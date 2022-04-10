Entertainment

Amber Heard confesses that she has always had a love for Johnny Depp.

Photo of James James
For just over three years, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are facing a legal battleafter the actress accused the actor of being a ‘wife beater’ in an article, to which Depp responded suing her for defamation.

It will be this Monday when the actors face a third trial, so The actress recently made an announcement on her Instagram account in which he explained that he would be away from the networks for a while due to everything that this new audience implies.

I will be unplugging for the next few weeks. As you may know, I will be in Virginia, where I will be facing my ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote for the Washington Post.in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse” he began to recount.



Amber Heard


© Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of being a wife beater.
Amber Heard

However, what stood out from his statement were the lines in which he expressed that has always maintained a love for Depp and hopes that the trial will result in something favorable for both of them.

I have always had a love for Johnny and it causes me great pain to have to live the details of our past life together in front of the world.. At this time, I recognize the constant support that I have been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in the coming weeks I will be leaning on him more than ever.”, he expressed.

This new trial will be broadcast on television and will be attended by some celebrities, who will act as witnesses for the plaintiffs; on Amber’s side they will be James Franco and Elon Musksince Depp pointed them out directly as lovers of the actress.



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp problems


© The actors have been facing a legal battle since 2019.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp problems

On Johnny’s side will be the Marvel actor, Paul Bettanyand some emails shared between the actor and the writer JK Rowlingin a trial that is scheduled to last two weeks.



Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard


© Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation.
Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard

