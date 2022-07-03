Amber Heard could be imprisoned for up to 14 years for a case of dog trafficking

After the media trial before Johnny Depp, Amber Heard would face an old cause that could be revived in the coming days. It is that in 2015 she entered Australia with two dogs that were not declared. In case of not justifying the facts and leaving unharmed, she could face up to 14 years in prison.





read also

Bernard Scotti

Amber Heard entered Australia with two dogs

In 2015, when the actress had been married to Johnny Depp for a few months, she accompanied her partner to Australia for the filming of a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean.

It was then that, due to the length of the stay, they decided to come with their pets. But they did not do it with the regulations up to date, as revealed by ET Online.

Amber and Johnny entered Australia with Boo Y ratatouillehis two Yorkshire Terriers, but they were not declared: none passed through Customs or complied with the 10-day quarantine required by the Government.





Amber Heard faces a case for dog trafficking

As a result of the event that occurred in 2015, in July of that year a case was started in which the actress is involved and for which she could go to prison for up to 14 years.

An official said: “We are investigating allegations of perjury against Ms Heard during court proceedings in 2015 for the illegal importation of her two dogs into Australia. Everything is ongoing.”

And in 2021, he added that “the Department is seeking witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuing the matter.”





read also

Martin Mena

What happened in 2015 with the dogs

By bringing their pets in without declaring, the Australian Government threatened Amber and Johnny with putting the animals down.

It was then that the couple decided to return to the United States on a private jet. In 2016, they both apologized to Australians via video.