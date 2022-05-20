Amber Heard could be replaced by Paris Hilton in ‘Aquaman 2′ – El Financiero

The article on domestic violence written in 2018 by Amber Heardas well as a defamation lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sunthey cost Johnny Depp his roles in the sagas of Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals.

Amber Heard could leave ‘Aquaman’

And two years after all this happened, it seems now is Amber who he will lose one of the most important roles in his careerwhich he developed within the DC Extended Universe: that of ‘Mere‘, in the movies Aquaman. There is even talk of its possible replacement already existsand it is nothing more and nothing less than Paris Hilton.

It all started from the defamation trial that both actors are currently facing in which, thanks to the evidence shown so far, accusing Amber Heard of exercising physical and psychological violence against Depp, thousands of people joined to make a petition to Warner Bros.producer of Aquaman, to have Heard removed from her role.

What will be the future of Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman’?

It was first announced reduced spawn to just 10 minutesbut the followers were not satisfied with the decision, so they continued to insist and, apparently, they have finally been heard.

According to information released by Juliette Lauren Fischerexecutive producer of Warner Bros., Amber Heard would leave the movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to be replaced by the socialite Paris Hilton.

“Warner Bros. just hired Paris Hilton to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2″, the producer wrote in a story on her Instagram account, without giving more details about it.

The foregoing caused astonishment among users of social networks, since the strong rumor about what Emilia Clarke would be the one who took the role of Heard in the tape; also talked about Anne Hathawayand it was even proposed that Lily Rose Deppdaughter of Johnny Depp, was the new ‘Mera’.

This information It is not yet officially announced by Warner Bros. or by Paris Hiltonalthough, if true, confirmation could be given in the coming days.

Aquaman 2 It is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023, so Warner would have less than a year to decide what to do with the interventions of Mera’s character in the next film, and if it would have a place for the next editions of the superhero film.