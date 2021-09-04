Amber Heard could become the highest paid actress in the world

The chatter continues around Aquaman 2, new chapter dedicated to the lord of Atlantis played by Jason Momoa. As we know, alongside the Hawaiian-born actor he is expected to return Amber Heard in the role of Mera. However, the actress is at the center of some heavy judicial events that see her opposed to her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Warner Bros has decided to fire the latter from the Fantastic Beasts franchise but to confirm Heard, which has not gone down to fans who are even threatening to boycott the film (details here).

Warner, however, does not seem to care about this rumor about his film, quite the contrary. According to the insider Daniel Richtman in fact, Heard is about to become, with the fee offered for this film, the highest paid actress in the world, thus surpassing the previous record of Scarlett Johansson.

This is news to be verified and which for now has no official confirmation in the upper floors of the house Warner. If confirmed, it would be a risky choice to say the least given the popular mobilization that is demanding from everywhere the removal of the Heard.

In addition to threats to boycott future screenings, fans have also launched one petition online to ask for the dismissal of the actress of Austin which has already reached almost 2 million signatures, a number that continues to grow by the hour (details here).

Warner Bros therefore appears solid in the decision to keep Amber Heard in her place in Aquaman 2. Official confirmation should arrive in the next few hours.

We remind you that the director James Wan has revealed in recent days that the title of this new chapter dedicated to the hero A.D Sara The Last Kingdom. The start of work on this film is upon us and therefore we will soon find out if Heard will be in her place in the role of Mera and if she will receive the enormous cachet that the rumors are talking about.

