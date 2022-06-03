The new legal conflicts that Amber Heard could face in case of compensating Johnny Depp Photo: @Johnny Depp/ @Amber Heard

The legal battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard came to an end on June 1, after more than a month of disconcerting testimonies and secrets of a murky marital relationship. The jury agreed with the protagonist of the iconic saga Pirates of the Caribbean and his team of lawyerswhen they ruled in his favor in the defamation trial against his former partner.

After three days of deliberation, the jury determined on Wednesday that the actress must pay just over 10 million in damages and another 5 million in fines, although the Virginia county judge, USA, Penney Azcarate, lowered the latter amount.

In his initial lawsuit, Depp claimed 50 million dollars for the defamatory article published in 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post and in which Heard assured, without mentioning the name of the actor, who was a victim of domestic abuse, a fact that affected Depp after losing a series of employment contracts.

Amber Heard could face new legal conflicts if Johnny Depp is not compensated REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

However, after the ruling against Amber Heard’s legal defender, Elaine Bredehoft, a day after the final verdict, he shared in an interview for TODAY of NBC that Depp’s ex-partner did not have the capital to pay the total sum indicated by the jury: “Absolutely not,” he remarked.

These statements caused even more stir and many wondered what would be the new legal conflicts that Amber Heard would face. Therefore, the people magazine had the opportunity to speak with an expert in the field, the renowned American analyst Emily D. Baker.

The litigant explained that, during the confrontations in court, Depp’s lawyer, benchew, expressed the lack of interest on the part of the actor in resolving this problem on the economic side, so if it were in that case, both parties could reach an agreement to clean up the image of the also protagonist of Charlie and the chocolate factory.

Actor Johnny Depp walks to court after a recess in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 16, 2022. Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS

If this were not the case, a process outside the court would have to be carried out, but with the backing of the law, to seize material assets of the actress or withhold her salary in a “very long judicial process to fulfill the sentence.”

“That starts a completely separate process in court, of potentially seizing the property, establish the ways in which it must be paid. I imagine, and if I’m Depp’s team, here’s what I would do: They would seek to get an injunction to stop Amber Heard from repeating statements the jury found to be defamatory, and then stipulate that no payments will be made and that no trial will be pending. ”, he indicated for the Pop magazine.

Likewise, D. Parker recommended to the legal bar of Johnny Depp headed by Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez not to fall into a public affairs problem, where he could lose all the credibility that he recovered after the ruling in his favor.

Johnny Depp’s legal bar was headed by Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez REUTERS/Tom Brenner

“From a PR standpoint, it wouldn’t be ideal to see Johnny Depp aggressively trying to enforce this judgment.”, underlined Emily D. Baker.

It should be remembered that other economic breaches by the actress came to light during the trial, such as when Amber Heard received 7 million dollars from Depp, after their 2016 divorce, money she promised to donate to charity, but the iconic actor’s legal team denied.

