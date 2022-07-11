Amber Heard could receive a sentence of up to 14 years in prison

After starring in a controversial trial, the legal conflicts are far from over for Amber Heard.

According to the La Nación portal, on this occasion, it is not a person he is facing, but Australia. “This is due to a cause of dog trafficking that began a couple of years ago and that, now, could be reopened,” they maintain.

If the proceedings go forward, Heard could face up to 14 years in prison.

“The Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during the 2015 court proceedings for the illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia,” a spokesperson said, according to the outlet.

What happened?

In 2015, when she was still married to Johnny Depp, she traveled to Australia to accompany him on the recording of one of his films and would have brought her two dogs with her: Pistol and Boo.

However, the procedures required by the Australian government when bringing in foreign animals would not have been followed.

According to what is dictated by law, before moving a pet it is necessary to carry out a 10-day quarantine and, in turn, they must be presented at customs. The actress would not have fulfilled either of the two and, according to the portal, when the authorities threatened to sacrifice the dogs, she left on a private jet.

According to La Nación, in 2015, charges were filed against the actress for animal trafficking. “She would have managed to reach an agreement by pleading guilty to falsifying the documents required to enter the two Yorkshire Terriers. Even the following year – when she still had not divorced Depp – the two released a video in which they apologized and urged the audience to respect the rules. Against all their efforts, they are now threatening to reopen the case.”

Source: www.lanacion.com.ar