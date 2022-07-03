Amber Heard could spend up to 14 years in jail

After the legal setback she suffered after being found guilty of defaming her ex-partner, the actor Johnny Deppthe actress Amber Heard could face justice again, and this time with the possibility of receiving up to 14 years in prison.

According to international media, the actress’s case dates back to 2015, when she accompanied her famous ex-partner to Australia for the filming of a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean.

For this trip, both decided to go with their pets, Boo and Pisto, their two Yorkshire Terriers. But they did not do it with the proper regulations, as revealed by the ET Online portal. Apparently, the animals were not declared and none passed through Customs or complied with the 10-day quarantine required by the Government.

Australia is one of the toughest countries on this issue, as it has very strict laws that limit the entry of foreign animals into its country to safeguard its own ecosystems.

As People in Spanish review, in July of that year 2015 a case was started in which the actress is involved and for which she could still go to jail for up to 14 years. And although the matter was initially filed, it would have recently been reopened.

An Australian official said: “We are investigating allegations of perjury against Ms Heard during court proceedings in 2015 for the illegal importation of her two dogs into Australia. Everything is ongoing.”

As early as 2021, it was stated that “The Department is seeking statements from witnesses and once obtained, the Director of the Commonwealth Public Prosecution Service will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuing the matter”.

Amber Heard She was twice accused of illegal importation of animals, one for each dog, and although the couple recorded a public video in 2016 to apologize for what happened, since they said they did not know the country’s regulations, six years later the process would have been repeated. open.

This new problem of the actress is added to the 10.35 million dollars that the interpreter will have to pay Deep for retribution for the defamation he made towards him for alleged domestic violence. The actress has already said that she does not have that amount of money to pay off her debt. She could even be seen in a cheap department store shopping for clothes.