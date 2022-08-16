Amber Heard could star in an adult film

Digital Millennium

After losing the lawsuit against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard have tried to appeal the jury’s decision because he would have to pay him more than ten million dollars. On the other hand, it has been speculated that the famous has done everything possible to get that amount of money and even put one of her properties up for sale.

But now a company is looking for Amber Heard to star in an adult film and would also be trying to help the actress so she can pay. her debt to her ex-husband, since if she accepted they would pay her several million dollars.

Verónica Madarian, president of the Zen Models agency, has looked for the famous woman to star in an adult film, whose contract would benefit her financially. the australian medium pop topic had access to a letter that the company sent to Amber Heard through its representative.

In this letter they propose to make this film and promise to give a large amount of money with which he could pay his debt to Johnny Depp.

“This offer is to allow Amber to pay off her debt with the presumption that she will not pursue her appeal and to take time away from the negative press that is taking away her notion of living a peaceful life with her family.”

The letter mentions that the agency that was created to empower men and women is already in contact with various production companies in the adult industry to make the film.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production.”

In the event that Amber Heard agrees to make this film for adults, they would pay her nine million dollars, one of them would be donated in his name to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

At the moment neither the actress nor her legal representatives have given a response to the proposal nor if the letter has arrived in where the modeling agency offers the famous to act in the movie.

